Astros' Crane, ownership group to donate $4.0 million to relief efforts

HOUSTON - Astros owner and Chairman Jim Crane and the Astros ownership group has pledged to donate $4.0 million to the relief efforts in Houston, the team announced.

“We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now,” Crane said in a statement. “We encourage others in our region and beyond to help out in any way that they can.”

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced earlier Monday that they are jointly donating $1.0 million to various relief efforts, including to the American Red Cross.

Crane's company, Crane Worldwide, is accepting donations for the hurricane victims through September 6 at the Astros' spring training home, The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. Non-perishable food items, bottled water, blankets, baby food and formula, diapers, toilet paper, animal crates, dried pet food are among the most preferred items, the team said in a news release.

The Astros will also raise dollars for the victims of Hurricane Harvey by committing the proceeds from the Share2Care 50/50 raffle for the remainder of the season to the American Red Cross.

