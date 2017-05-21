Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system failure on ISS

FILE PHOTO: This May 23, 2011 photo released by NASA, shows the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, left, flying at an altitude of approximately 220 miles. (Photo: AP Photo/NASA, Paolo Nespoli)

HOUSTON - NASA officials announced on Sunday that astronauts will have to do an unplanned spacewalk Tuesday due to a system failure at the International Space Station.

According to a news release, International Space Station program managers were called in for an emergency meeting Sunday morning to determine a firm date for the spacewalk.

A spacewalk is when an astronaut gets out of a vehicle while in space.

NASA says the last minute operation is necessary because a multiplexer-demultiplexer (MDM) data relay box on the S0 truss failed on Saturday morning.

Station managers are go for Tuesday spacewalk with @AstroPeggy & @Astro2fish to change out failed data relay box. https://t.co/TCV2rcvf3C pic.twitter.com/OCep5L0ux7 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) May 21, 2017

Now, astronauts have to trade out the data relay box with a spare they have onboard.

A similar spacewalk was completed in April 2014.

“The crew has never been in any danger, and the MDM failure, believed to be internal to the box itself, has had no impact on station activities,” wrote officials on the NASA.gov blog.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. CST.

NASA will provide coverage of the event beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Managers approved a spacewalk no earlier than Tuesday to replace a data relay box that failed early Saturday. https://t.co/ZA9hQRCodA pic.twitter.com/SX6hvAjGC4 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) May 21, 2017

