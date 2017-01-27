Astrodome given landmark status by Texas Historical Commission

(Photo: Harris County)

HOUSTON - The Texas Historical Commission voted unanimously Friday to designate the Astrodome as a state antiquities landmark.

The new status doesn’t mean the Astrodome can’t be altered or destroyed, but the owners would have to get approval first from the Texas Historical Commission.

The county and the commission have been working together since the county announced plans to repurpose the Astrodome.

The Astrodome.

"I greatly appreciate the Texas Historical Commission's actions today," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. "The unanimous decision just shows that, other than the Alamo, the Astrodome is one of the most historic places in Texas. We will certainly continue to work closely with the commission on our future plans for the Dome."

Harris County Commissioners Court voted unanimously in September to revitalize the iconic landmark, agreeing on a $105 million plan to install two levels of underground parking and converting the building's 550,000 square feet into useable public space.

The Dome was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in January 2014.





(© 2017 KHOU)