Aspiring journalists learn what it takes to be a reporter in media camp

Curiosity is a big part of being a journalist, which means some young Houstonians are off to a good start.

The Leader, a newspaper that covers Northwest Houston, is hosting a week-long media camp for aspiring journalists. They’re all between the ages of 10 and 13.

“I want to be a public speaker when I grow up and I know media is an important part of that, learning how to write and learning how to speak,” said 12-year-old Alice Waters. That’s what got me interested.”

Earlier this week, the wannabe reporters learned about newspaper and radio, including reporting on a “press conference” by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

CLICK AND VIEW: Local students learn what it takes to become a journalist

“I like to write. Writing is like my passion because it helps me vent frustrations sometimes and helps me calm down and relax,” said Eden Biobo, who is 11 years old.

On Thursday, students heard from KHOU 11 reporter Brandi Smith, who taught them about what it’s like to shoot video, write scripts and report live for TV.

“I think TV would be a good thing to me,” Eden said. “I think it’s cool and interesting. I like visually filming things sometimes and editing video.”

Brandi says the kids all had great questions about what goes into reporting on stories every day, which is a good thing because the students will put together their own eight-minute newscasts on Friday.

