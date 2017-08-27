What you need to know Monday about Houston-area flooding

rain storm backgrounds in cloudy weather (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: MihailUlianikov)

The overnight hours gave parts of the Houston area, including areas south of downtown, somewhat of a break from the consistent heavy rain. While no area went completely dry, those areas received much less than areas north of downtown, who saw heavy bands of showers associated with Harvey.

Here's what you need to know as you wake up:

