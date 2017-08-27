What you need to know Monday about Houston-area flooding

The overnight hours gave parts of the Houston area, including areas south of downtown, somewhat of a break from the consistent heavy rain. While no area went completely dry, those areas received much less than areas north of downtown, who saw heavy bands of showers associated with Harvey.
Here's what you need to know as you wake up:
- More rain is on the way as Harvey moves off the coast briefly, expected to regain tropical storm status before heading towards Galveston, and then Houston. STORY: More flooding rain on the way for Houston area
- Water releases have begun at the nearly overflowing Addicks and Barker reservoirs to keep them from causing a breach. Many people who live near the reservoirs are urged to evacuate, as well as near Buffalo Bayou, where the water will be moving towards. STORY: Water release impacting neighborhoods near Barker, Addicks reservoirs
- Most of the major school districts around SE Texas have cancelled school for the entire week. To check on your child's school, CLICK HERE
- Speaking of closings, many major roads are impassable due to high water. If you don't have to be out today, stay home. LIST: High water locations on Houston roads
- Fundraising efforts have begun to help Houston area flood victims, including one led by Texans star JJ Watt (he donated $100,000 to get it started. STORY: JJ Watt online fundraiser hopes to raise $500k for flood victims, Texan donates $100k himself
- ICYMI: There have been hundreds of amazing stories of rescues around the area from flooded out homes and cars. This one was captured on live tv.
