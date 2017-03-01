Arrest made in shooting death of 8-year-old

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Team coverage: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot
-
Neighbors: Officers saved us from suspect
-
Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids
-
2 officers remain in hospital after shooting
-
Trump's address: Immigration
-
RAW: Shots fired from the officer-involved shooting scene
-
Wednesday afternoon forecast
-
KHOU 11 Photojournalist Steve Barnes describes officer-involved shooting scene
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
SAPD officers on trial
More Stories
-
19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girlMar. 1, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
-
Families of officers wounded in shooting speak outMar. 1, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
HPD: One dead, one critically injured in SW Houston shootingMar. 1, 2017, 7:07 p.m.