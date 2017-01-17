Armed employees turn tables on suspects

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tiny Meeker and Michael Saldivar
-
Gun store employees exchange gunfire with suspected burglars
-
Tiny Meeker's 805 pound shoulder press
-
Trucker nearly drove into path of tornado
-
4 hurt in shooting at MLK block party
-
Tuesday morning forecast - 6:49 a.m. update
-
Teen in custody after chase with police
-
Cruise ship departure delayed
-
Woman killed in car crash, 6 injured
More Stories
-
Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in HoustonJan 17, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Gun store worker opens fire on alleged burglars with AR-15Jan 17, 2017, 4:54 a.m.
-
3-year-old dead following wrong-way crash, man arrestedJan 17, 2017, 10:21 a.m.