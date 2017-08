The Carnival cruise ship Victory departs port in Key West, Florida on February 15, 2013. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2013 AFP)

If you got a robocall advertising a cruise ship giveaway, you might have some money coming your way.

There has been a settlement in a class action lawsuit after a marketing company called people about Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise giveaways.

As part of the settlement, you can get up to $300 per call.

To find out if you qualify, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV