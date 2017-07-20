Anonymous letters aim to stop suicide

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Meet the artist who owns Richmond's Mannequin Mansion
-
Innocent bystander shot, killed in front of child at Houston apartment complex
-
Katy chef shot, killed at nail salon in W. Harris County
-
Cancer patient drives 1,000 miles to thank marrow donor who saved her life
-
14-year-old's homicide is a complex case
-
Popular chef shot, killed while getting hair cut in west Harris County
-
Man in middle of murder plot talks to Len Cannon from inside jail
-
Paddling in schools: Where is it allowed?
-
Fans flood NRG Stadium for historic soccer match
More Stories
-
Teen killed in drive-by just before 18th birthdayJul 21, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Gulf FreewayJul 21, 2017, 4:35 a.m.
-
Meet the woman who owns the quirky Mannequin MansionJul 20, 2017, 6:54 p.m.