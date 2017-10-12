Anonymous donor buys prosthetic eye for teen who lost hers in Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Investigators: Missing 15-year-old Isabella McCarble…Oct 12, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
44 arrested in north Houston prostitution stingOct 12, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
-
Flood cars stored at massive sites being soldOct 12, 2017, 5:15 p.m.