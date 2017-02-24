Annual race raises awareness, support for ldomestic violence victims

Race Against Violence benefitting the Houston Area Women's Center.

HOUSTON - The Houston Area Women's Center is holding the 29th Annual Race Against Violence this weekend around Montrose.

The event includes a competitive 5K run and walk, a Kids Fun Run, and a post-race family festival on the AIG Campus at Whole Foods-Montrose. It’s also a chance for the community to join together and let survivors of domestic and sexual violence know that they are not alone.

The 5K race will begin promptly at 8:00 am at the Houston Area Women’s Center at 1010 Waugh Drive and the Kids Fun Run will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Click here to read more about the Houston Area Women's Center.

(© 2017 KHOU)