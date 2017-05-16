Annual Bellaire Home Show features spectacular dream castles

BELLAIRE, Texas - The annual Bellaire New Home Showcase continues this weekend with four spectacular newly constructed mansions.

For 29 years, the tour of upscale homes has raised money for charity. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Bellaire Library.

Tickets are $15 to walk through any or all of the homes. This morning, KHOU toured an incredible 11,000 sq. ft. abode that has a golf simulation room, catering kitchen, karaoke room with a stage and a lap pool that’s more than 70 feet long.

For addresses and more info, visit http://bellairehomeshow.com/html/builders.html.

