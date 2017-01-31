Zoo search teams looking for escaped bobcat in DC neighborhoods

WASHINGTON (AP) -- National Zoo officials say they're searching nearby neighborhoods in Washington for a bobcat who escaped from her enclosure.

The zoo announced Tuesday that a team of keepers, police and DC Humane Rescue Alliance members is searching the area after officials received calls overnight reporting that the bobcat may be in adjacent neighborhoods.

Officials say the bobcat known as Ollie, who was reported missing Monday, poses no threat to humans. Officials believe she likely climbed through an opening in the mesh net that encloses her habitat.

The 25-pound bobcat was born in the wild and is believed to be about 7 years old. Bobcats look a lot like house cats, only bigger and with short, stubby tails. They are native to North America, including the mid-Atlantic region.

