Woman reunited with cat lost in storms just hours after her dad's death

SAN ANTONIO -- A woman who reached out to KENS 5 Tuesday for help finding her missing cat who was spooked by storms has shared some good news...she has been found!
Yvette Durr said that her beloved cat, Xochil, went missing in severe storms that ravaged the community late Sunday, early Monday.
But Xochil, wasn't the only thing Durr said she lost Sunday. Her father lost his fight to a terminal illness earlier in the evening. "In December, a few weeks before his birthday, they found a blood clot in his leg," said Durr. "At first they gave him two weeks, but he was able to hang on for 2 months."
Durr said she received the call from her brother Sunday night that their father had passed away. "We left in a hurry and forgot to get the cats in," said Durr. "A few minutes later we got the warnings of tornados."
