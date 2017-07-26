Wildlife Center of Texas speaks about new species in their care

The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas has taken in a ringtail, the first ever of the species to come under their care in the organization's decade-long history. Sharaon Schmalz, the director of the Wildlife Center of Texas, provides some background on the animal. 

KHOU 3:51 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

