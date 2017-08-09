Wildlife center caring for more than 200 new animals after Monday storms

More than 200 wild animals have been turned into the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas, roughed up during Monday’s storms. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - More than 200 wild animals have been turned into the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas, roughed up during Monday’s storms.

Many of these animals are babies, washed out of burrows by floodwater or blown out of trees by strong winds and rain.

The center takes in anything from squirrels to songbirds, rabbits, even birds of prey.

It’s important to get these animals help as soon as they’re found.

“We try to have very little human contact,” said Sharon Schmalz, executive director of the Wildlife Center of Texas. “We basically feed them, put them away…we want to get them back out in the environment to do the job they were meant to do.”

If you would like to help, you can donate dry dog and cat food, as well as grocery store gift cards for fresh vegetables.

