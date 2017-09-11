Website matches Hurricane Harvey missing pets with owners

A new website was created to help match people with their pets lost in Hurricane Harvey.
The website, texasfloodpets.com, is offered as a free service through the nonprofit organization, Pet Search and Rescue, Inc.
People who are missing a pet can search a database of lost pets found in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. They can also post a picture of their lost pet.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the search for missing pets was a major issue in the aftermath. Animal rescue groups are taking the lessons learned from that storm to be more effective in finding pets this time around.
