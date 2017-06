Pigs ran loose on I-45 after the semi carrying them crashed.

WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed in both directions southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

Some of the livestock is loose an the highway, officials say, and drivers should avoid the area. They can use Dallas Avenue instead.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

© 2017 KHOU-TV