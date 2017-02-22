WATCH: 'Keeping up with the Kattarshians'

The Icelandic cat protection society has set up a live stream showing adoptable kitties playing inside a cat house.

An animal group is turning the lives of four cats into the latest reality show.

You've probably heard of "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

Now, there's "Keeping up with the Kattarshians."

The goal is to raise awareness about pet adoption.

You can watch them play, eat, and even chase one another around.

