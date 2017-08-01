WATCH: Firefighters rescue kitty stuck in car

Pasadena firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten stuck under the hood of a car Tuesday. A woman heard the kitty meowing, peeked into the car's grill and realized it was stuck between the radiator and fan. She drove to Fire Station 6 and called 911. It

KHOU 6:14 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

