WATCH: Deer rescued from Kingwood pool

KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A deer displaced by the flooding took a dip in a pool in Kingwood and couldn't get out.

Cam Heathcutt and family members said they were busting out sheetrock at his in-laws flooded home when they spotted the deer struggling in the water.

Several people jumped in and finally managed to nudge it out of the water. The exhausted deer rested for a minute before running back to the wild.

