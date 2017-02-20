WANTED: 'Suspicious' cows on the mooo-ve

A story about some cows and cops in Connecticut has gone viral thanks to a funny Facebook post. (Suffield Police Dept.)

SUFFIELD, CONNECTICUT - A story about some cows and cops in Connecticut has gone viral thanks to a funny Facebook post.

A driver called Suffield police Sunday after spotting a couple of cows walking through a neighborhood.

The officers managed to snap a photo of the pair before herding them back to their pen.

Police posted the photo on Facebook, saying two "suspicious males" were going door-to-door "trying to sell dairy products." They were "apprehended after a short foot pursuit."

They also reminded residents not to open their doors to “any unfamiliar cattle."

The post has been shared more than 9,000 times.

Police say the cows were able to escape because of a faulty electrical wire fence.

