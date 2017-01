KHOU viewer Jay Garcia snapped some photos of a bald eagle in front of his home in the Westridge neighborhood near NRG Stadium. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A KHOU viewer spotted an eagle in his own front yard this week!

Jay Garcia sent some incredible photos of the eagle in a tree in front of his home in the Westridge neighborhood near NRG Stadium.

Garcia says the eagle had picked up a fish and decided to perch in his pine tree for lunch. He was able to snap several photos before the majestic bird flew away.

