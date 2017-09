This deer was spotted in the Lakes of Eldridge subdivision.

A couple, who had to evacuate their home in the Lakes on Eldridge subdivision, got a surprise Monday morning when their doorbell camera alert went off.

A deer was on their doorstep, likely in search of food.

It’s unusual to see deer in that subdivision but many wild animals have been displaced by the floodwaters.

WATCH: Deer roaming subdivision in search of food

