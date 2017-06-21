Veterinarians seeing more cases of canine flu

AUSTIN, Texas -- Summer months are usually busy for animal shelters and veterinarians since more animals to tend to get outside. This summer, however, is even more difficult as vets look for symptoms of the Canine Influenza Virus - specifically the H3N2 strain.

"So maybe when animals do get sick, just maybe not taking it as so routine as your routine shelter kennel cough and just being more cautious and cognizant that it could be something more severe," explained Catherine McManus, VMD.

The milder version of the virus will cause dogs to develop a cough and act lethargic for as long as a month. More serious cases will cause the dog to develop a high fever and even pneumonia.

There is a vaccine to prevent the virus.

© 2017 KVUE-TV