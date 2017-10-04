Very good dog licks competition for the world's longest tongue

Mochi - Dog With Longest Tongue Guinness World Records 2016 Photo Credit: Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records Owner: Carla and Craig Rickert

Mochi now has two titles to her name, a very good girl and world record holder.

The Saint Bernard snagged the Guinness Book of World Records title for the longest dog tongue.

"Mochi is a rescued Saint Bernard and we've had her for about six and a half years," Mochi's owner, Carla Rickert, told the Guinness World Records. "Her tongue measures from snout to tip seven point three inches."

In comparison, Mochi's tongue length is equal to the length of two and a half Jenga blocks in a row.

"When we open that Guinness World Records book and see Mochi's picture in there, we're going to feel very proud."

Rickert told the Guiness Book of World Records that Mochi faces some obstacles to due her long tongue. These include breathing challenges, extra slobber and dirt/dust sticking to her tongue. It's all worth it though, especially when feeding the pup some peanut butter.

Congratulations Mochi!

You can learn more about Mochi and other amazing animals in the new Guinness World Records Amazing Animals book.

