Thousands of fish wash up in Kingwood ponds

KINGWOOD, Texas- People in Kingwood woke up to thousands of dead fish in their neighborhood pond and a really disgusting smell.

The problem was discovered in the Fosters Mill subdivision early Sunday morning.

“Nobody likes this, you know, and who wants a bunch of vultures in their backyard,” said Nick Quinn, a resident.

The homeowner who told us about this thinks the problem is a lack of oxygen in the water, and he says his neighbors don't know how to fix it.

KHOU 11 News reached out to the HOA to see who might be able to clean this up, and we're still waiting for an answer.

