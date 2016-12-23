Therapy dogs help to de-stress travelers

Photo: Sherry Williams, KHOU

HOUSTON - Lots of people in airports are a bit impatient and in a bit of a hurry, until they see the cute faces of therapy dogs.

“Oh, it’s been wonderful. Clearly it’s been stress relieving for me and my two children at the airport,” said Elle Wiens, who was travelling with her husband and two toddlers.

The dogs are crowd pleasers.

They are with the group Faithful Paws, started by Connie Richards after a horse almost killed her. She was looking for more purpose in her life after that and decided using pets would be a good way to lift folks’ spirits.

Richards currently has more than 400 volunteers and their pets working as therapy teams.

“GOD has sent me so many people along the way. Next month we’ll be in business for 20 years. It’s totally a volunteer group,” Richards said.

Pictures with the dogs are encouraged. The group asked travelers to post them using #UnitedPawsDonation.

United Airlines is donating a dollar per hashtag to Faithful Paws.

For more information, visit here.



(© 2016 KHOU)