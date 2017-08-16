The new kid craze: Goat Yoga

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - There's a new "kid" craze when it comes to working out and it is now here in Houston.

"Butler's Courtyard," a wedding venue in League City, is marrying two unusual things - goats and yoga.

The Goat Yoga workout combines your "downward dog" with some love and affection from a baby goat.

You can pet the goats and let them climb on you or just meditate with them.

Some yogis say adding the little guys to your workout adds to the therapeutic experience and it's a lot of fun.

© 2017 KHOU-TV