Texas Children's Hospital therapy dog celebrates birthday

Texas Children's Hospital first full-time therapy dog, Elsa, celebrated her second birthday with patients on February 23, 2017. Photos: Paul Vincent Kuntz / Texas Children's Hospital.

HOUSTON - Texas Children's Hospital four-legged employee celebrated her second birthday with patients and friends.

On Thursday, Elsa wore a tutu, party hat and birthday bandana for her soiree. She spent time greeting patients and guests, playing with her new toys and enjoyed a dog-friendly birthday cake from Three Brothers Bakery.

Elsa became a full-time employee last October, she and her handler collaborate with medical teams and therapists to provide support to patients who may be having trouble coping with hospital stays or a new diagnosis.

