Texas Children's Hospital therapy dog celebrates birthday

HOUSTON - Texas Children's Hospital four-legged employee celebrated her second birthday with patients and friends.
On Thursday, Elsa wore a tutu, party hat and birthday bandana for her soiree. She spent time greeting patients and guests, playing with her new toys and enjoyed a dog-friendly birthday cake from Three Brothers Bakery.
Elsa became a full-time employee last October, she and her handler collaborate with medical teams and therapists to provide support to patients who may be having trouble coping with hospital stays or a new diagnosis.
