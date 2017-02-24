KHOU
Texas Children's Hospital therapy dog celebrates birthday

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:39 AM. CST February 24, 2017

HOUSTON - Texas Children's Hospital four-legged employee celebrated her second birthday with patients and friends.

On Thursday, Elsa wore a tutu, party hat and birthday bandana for her soiree. She spent time greeting patients and guests, playing with her new toys and enjoyed a dog-friendly birthday cake from Three Brothers Bakery. 

Elsa became a full-time employee last October, she and her handler collaborate with medical teams and therapists to provide support to patients who may be having trouble coping with hospital stays or a new diagnosis. 

