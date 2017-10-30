Stranded dolphin gets CT scan at UTMB

A dolphin found stranded last month is getting extra special attention, thanks to UTMB . They performed a CT scan on Rimmy to try and help diagnose her reason for stranding. (TMMSN)

GALVESTON - A dolphin found stranded near Sabine Pass last month is getting extra special attention, thanks to UTMB. They performed a CT scan on Rimmy to try and help diagnose her reason for stranding.

Rimmy received a mild sedation and handled the procedure well.

“Dr. Eric Walser and his team at UTMB were incredible to work with and we are so grateful that we were able to get this valuable information on our rehabilitation patient” said TMMSN’s Heidi Whitehead. “Their willingness to perform these scans for our rehab dolphin will go a long way in our provision of treatment. Rimmy handled the procedure well and we look forward to seeing her recover.”

The bottlenose dolphin is being rehabbed at the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Galveston.

This is only the second CT scan that has been performed on a dolphin in TMMSN’s 37 year history. Whitehead said it will provide extraordinary data to marine mammal researchers and caretakers.

If you find a stranded dolphin, do not push it back in to the water. They strand because they are injured or ill and need to be carefully examined and cared for. TMMSN is a non-profit organization that has been conducting dolphin research and rehabilitation in Texas since 1980 and they rely on donations and trained volunteers to complete their work. To donate towards this dolphins care and further research, please visit www.DolphinRescue.org.

