Spring man gets prison time for abusing dog

A Spring man is going to prison for a horrible animal cruelty case.

Cody Tyler Tombros, 25, was sentenced to a year in prison as part of a plea deal.

Tombros was seen by neighbors jumping up and down on his dog before throwing it over a second-floor balcony.

It happened back in February at the Dakota Canyon Apartments in Spring. Tombros was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Neighbors told investigators it wasn’t the first time he had abused the pit bull puppy, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog survived but has permanent bone damage. The MCSO found him a new home and they say his prognosis is good.

