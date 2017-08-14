SPCA welcomes newborn colt

Rival is the son of a 5-year-old mare rescued in Liberty County back in May. (Houston SPCA) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA is celebrating the birth of a beautiful colt named Rival.

He is the son of a 5-year-old mare rescued in Liberty County back in May. The quarter horse mix was a victim of cruelty, according to investigators.

Rival will be spending time with mom for the next six months and should be ready for adoption in about nine months.





The Houston SPCA is hosting a “baby shower” to collect donations for Rival. Supplies needed include:

Grooming supplies, including brushes and detanglers

Fly masks

Saddle blankets

Halters

Cotton lead ropes

Please drop off donations at the Houston SPCA at 900 Portway Drive.

We're having a baby shower! Rival was born last night, and we're collecting donations for him and his equine family. https://t.co/V0BwctHgHK pic.twitter.com/uVkcyCN8zW — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) August 14, 2017

