SPCA rescues dozens of dogs from 'deplorable conditions'

Cruelty investigators say the 66 dogs removed from Ruff N Fluff were confined in small, filthy cages filled with urine and feces. Many of them had medical issues. (Houston SPCA photos) (Photo: KHOU)

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS - The Houston SPCA rescued dozens of dogs from "deplorable conditions" in Magnolia Thursday.

The owner of Ruff N Fluff was warned by investigators last week to clean up the mess and squalid conditions, according to the SPCA. A follow-up visit showed no improvement so the dogs were seized.

They are being cared for by Houston SPCA vets.

The custody hearing will be held next week.

