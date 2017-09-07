Houston SPCA rescues 40 cats, 27 dogs in Cleveland

The Houston SPCA rescued more than 60 animal from a Cleveland property on Thursday. (Photo: Houston SPCA)

CLEVELAND, Texas- More than 60 animal were rescued from a Cleveland property on Thursday.

According to the SPCA, the owners couldn't get the animals because of the rising flood waters.

Forty cats and 27 dogs were rescued with the help of the SPCLA, the Humane Society of Missouri and the Michigan Humane Society. The animals were caravanned out using 4x4 trucks.

The SPCA says there were some animals suffering from hair loss, overgrown nails and upper respiratory infections, but they all greeted their rescuers with wagging tails.

