Sorry, 'Jurassic Park' fans: The T. rex couldn't run, new research says

New research from the University of Manchester suggests the Tyrannosaurus rex couldn't run. (Photo: PeerJ)

A Jeep could easily outrun a Tyrannosaurus rex, new research suggests. So, Dr. Ian Malcolm, you didn't need to "go faster."

In fact, a T. rex couldn't even run at all — not even for his lunch, researchers at University of Manchester say. Using a new computer simulation, scientists investigated the dinosaur's movements. The results published Tuesday in the journal PeerJ.

The simulation debunked previous ideas that the bipedal animal could run up to 45 mph, showing such speed would break the dinosaur's legs. What's more realistic? About 12 mph.

Why aren’t the biggest animals the fastest? "The running ability of T. rex and other similarly giant dinosaurs has been intensely debated amongst palaeontologist for decades," William Sellers, the lead author, said in a release . "These findings may well translate to other long-limbed giants ... but this idea should be tested alongside experimental validation work on other bipedal species."

While the predator might have been easier to outrun than previously thought, the T. rex was still one of the largest meat-eating dinosaurs that ever lived. It ate other dinosaurs, and some evidence suggests it even ate other T. rexes.

We would have told Robert Muldoon to shift it into high gear, too.

