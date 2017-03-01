Snake slithers into SUV engine in Pearland

A snake caused a stir Wednesday in Pearland after it slithered its way into an SUV’s engine. (Photo: Pearland PD officer James White, Custom)

PEARLAND, Texas -- A snake caused a stir Wednesday in Pearland after it slithered its way into an SUV’s engine.

Pearland Animal Control and Pearland police responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon at a Best Buy parking lot on West Broadway at Highway 288. They say the snake slithered into the SUV.

Officers eventually decided to leave the vehicle in the parking lot in the hopes that with will cooler temps and a quieter atmosphere, the snake would leave the vehicle on its own.

