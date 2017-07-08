Shelter: 59 puppies received in 1 hr, this one would have been 60

(Photo: Facebook)

HOUSTON -- Volunteers at the Harris County Animal Shelter have an update to a sad story we first brought you Friday.

It was reported the shelter took in 59 puppies in just one hour, according to the shelter's volunteer Facebook page. The shelter posted photos of some of the animals and explained each one of them needs a loving home to save their life.

Late Friday, they posted this update: "It turns out, it would have been SIXTY puppies. One puppy per minute into a shelter meant to hold 150 animals at max capacity 😥 But we just learned of a wonderful family that saved "number sixty" (name TBD) before she could even be turned in. Here is what they said:

"I took this girl or it would have been 60 yesterday. Thank goodness when she escaped the box I knew she would be mine. We went to the vet and she got her shots. If her litter mates are anything like her they will be smart pups. She hasn't been having any accidents in the home yet! New proud pet owner." THIS makes our heart happy!

Please, we are begging, ADOPT, DON'T SHOP "

But volunteers say they are already four times over capacity at the shelter and are asking for the public to adopt the animals so they can avoid having them euthanized.

Photos: Young pups at Harris Co. Animal Shelter as of July 7, 2017

Anyone interested in adopting one of the puppies or any other animal at the shelter can visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road in Houston during adoption hours: Monday through Friday 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

