Scientists issue dire warning about Cape Cod shark attacks

CHATHAM, Mass. (CBS NEWS) -- When the summer months roll around, reports of shark attacks are sure to follow in North America, CBS Boston reports.

But do Cape Cod beachgoers have anything to worry about?

An article in Sunday’s Cape Cod Times asserts that “Scientists agree it’s not a matter of if – but when – there will be a fatal attack on Cape Cod.”

The newspaper interviewed George Burgess, who directs the shark research program at the University of Florida and edits the online International Shark Attack File.

He’s been around the world to help countries dealing with sharksand believes he’ll be summoned to Cape Cod within the next five years.

