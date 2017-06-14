San Antonio firefighters rescue puppies from structure fire

Photos from the San Antonio Fire Department show the aftermath of a structure fire. Firefighters rescued puppies from a home. (PHOTOS: Courtesy of SAFD) (Photo: SAFD, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Heartwarming photos posted to the San Antonio Fire Department's Facebook page show firefighters rescuing pets during a structure fire on the southwest side Wednesday.

The fire reportedly happened on Sky Harbor Drive, and SAFD said there were no injuries involved.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes. A few pets were rescued in the process.

SAFD's photos also show an emotional owner hugging her dog after the fire.

