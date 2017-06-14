San Antonio city worker finds giant snake in downtown tunnel

(Photo: Porter, Emily)

A city worker found a whole lot of nope downtown Tuesday.

The evidence was posted Transportation & Capital Improvements Department's Facebook Page Tuesday in the form of a giant snake.

According to the post, Alfred De Hoyos, Mechanic II in Tunnel Operations, made the find while cleaning out a tunnel in downtown San Antonio.

The organization posted the picture, asking the question: What do you think, San Antonio's new mascot?

We think that we'll stick with The Coyote...

But De Hoyos' find does serve as a great reminder: warmer weather, more snakes!

While this one may not have been poisonous, there are four species of venomous snakes that may be found in San Antonio: rattlesnakes, copperheads, coral snakes and cottonmouth water moccasins. According to the South Texas Herpetology Association, residents are most likely to see the coral snake and the rattlesnake.

If you come across a snake, you should just leave it alone or call a professional if you want it removed. Experts say that since there are more snakes out and about, it's important to be vigilant and keep children and pets away from snakes as well.

KENS 5 reached out to the City for more details on the photo. A request for comment was not immediately returned.

