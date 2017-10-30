San Antonio Cat Cafe open for business

The San Antonio Cat Cafe is helping guests find the "purrfect" feline friend. (Photo: Welsh, Stacey, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all cat lovers! The San Antonio Cat Cafe officially opened its doors Sunday.

Located on the north side at Broadway just outside of Loop 410, the cafe held several sneak peek soft opening events before the grand opening. The nonprofit organization wrote that people can visit its website or click the "book now" button on its Facebook page to lock in a reservation.

Founder Casey Steuart hopes the cafe will be a place for cats to show their personalities. Ultimately, the feline social lounge aims to get "adoptable cats and kitties" into new homes. Steuart said it’s difficult for cats to get adopted in over-crowded, tense animal shelters.

In 11 months, Steuart has raised a little over her $20,000 goal through a Gofundme page to get the cafe off the ground. The Cat Cafe will be filled with cats from various rescue organizations and shelters around the state.

“It's a simple idea to get more cats and kittens socialized and adopted into loving homes and out of our overcrowded shelters,” Steuart said.

Prospective adopters can come to the lounge and spend time with the cats in a cage-free, relaxed environment.

You’ll have to pay a ‘small entry fee’ according to the website. The owner said all proceeds will go to supporting animal shelters and rescue missions. The cafe will also offer social events and classes throughout the week where patrons can interact with pet experts and vendors.

To learn more about the Cat Cafe, visit its website here.

