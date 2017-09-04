S.A. Humane Society flying dogs to Pennsylvania to free shelter space

SAN ANTONIO – On Labor Day, the San Antonio Humane Society is flying nearly 30 dogs across the country in order to make room for more animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

On Sunday, the group Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team flew another 42 dogs to shelters in the northeast to free up space at the Humane Society.

Monday’s group of pets took off from San Antonio International Airport at 9:30 Monday morning.

