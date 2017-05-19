Russ and Lisa at SPCA for Adopt a Pet Day!

KHOU 11 News This Morning Anchors Lisa Hernandez and Russ Lewis spent the day at the Houston SPCA for KHOU's Adopt A Pet Day. Several dogs and cats were adopted during their visit but there are plenty left!

KHOU 5:59 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories