Camel, ostrich races held in San Antonio for second year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Retama Park went to the birds and camels this weekend.

It was a different lineup than fans were used to as Retama Park hosted camels and ostriches at its race track rather than horses.

This is the second year in a row the race track has brought in the animals to compete.

Last year's event had more than 9,000 people attend and Retama was expecting even more people this year.

To prepare, the race track brought in San Antonio-area food trucks to feed the crowds.

