Rescued pig on her way to a better life at center in Houston

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A pot-bellied pig that was found injured and chasing customers at a local gas station was picked up Thursday and taken to a pig rescue center in Houston.

Animal Care Services named her Piggy Wiggy after she was found about 3:16 a.m. Wednesday at the gas station in the 600 block of South Padre Island Drive, near Old Brownsville Road.

Piggy Wiggy, a pot-bellied pig, weighed 110 pounds, had what appeared to be sunburn or burn injuries, flea allergies, and bites from other animals, Animal Care Services kennel master Danni Alcantara said.

"We had two veterinarians look at her and we tried to figure out what might have happened to her," Alcantara said. "She might have fallen out of a truck or gotten severe sunburn or burn from going under a car, we are just not sure."

The piggy seemed to have been someone's pet. She was friendly, sleepy, and hungry when she arrived at the Animal Care Services office. Alcantara said she was glad the animal went where the people were and got help.

Alcantara said Animal Care Services contacted the Houston Mini Pig Rescue Wednesday night and got a call back from them Thursday morning.

Meagan Esparza, president and founder of Houston Mini Pig Rescue, picked up Piggy Wiggy about 4 p.m. Thursday and said she hopes to get her the care she needs.

"She's just so cute and sweet. We hope to get her completely healed," Esparza said. "We'll get her some antibiotics and get her spayed if we see fit."

Esparza said Piggy Wiggy will stay at the sanctuary and won't be put up for adoption.

"She's just a baby," Esparza said. "She'll stay with us at the sanctuary. Any animal that's been through what she's been through will never be put up for adoption."

Alcantara said pigs are allowed within city limits.

According to a Corpus Christi city ordinance, livestock kept within city limits cannot come within 100 feet of any existing dwelling or business building, owned, used or maintained by any person. Pens, stalls or other facilities to keep livestock, including pigs, must be located so that the animals cannot come within 500 feet of any existing restaurant or food processing establishment.

The animals must be kept so that they cannot come within 25 feet of any nearby property line that abuts an existing residence.

