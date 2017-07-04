Prehistoric giant croc had T-Rex teeth (Photo: G. Bindellini)

Today's Madagascar is the land of lemurs, big-eyed creatures among the most huggable on the planet. But no one would want to hug the beast that once ruled this landscape.

New fossils reveal that 170 million years ago, a giant crocodile with serrated teeth like a Tyrannosaur rex haunted Madagascar. Powerful jaws and sharp-edged teeth signal it was an uber-predator. Even the advanced meat-eating dinosaurs called theropods weren’t immune.

The croc “could challenge a theropod dinosaur,” says vertebrate paleontologist Cristiano Dal Sasso of Italy’s Natural History Museum of Milan, co-author of a new study on the fearsome reptile. “You have an animal that was really a bone-cruncher,” and as big as a pick-up to boot.

The primitive croc had an estimated 46 to 48 teeth, which it could replace repeatedly if one fell out. Some teeth were serrated like steak knives. Not even T. rex had bigger serrations on its teeth, Dal Sasso says. Other teeth were perfectly shaped for scraping flesh off bones.

Tooth damage suggests the croc, known as Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or “Razana” for short, was crunching on bones and tendons, the researchers say in a study published today in the journal PeerJ. It probably ate whatever it wanted, including dinosaurs and the flying reptiles known as pterosaurs.

