Smoke forces animals outside at popular animal hospital

HOUSTON - The popular Gulf Coast Animal Emergency Hospital had an emergency of its own after smoke filled parts of the building late Thursday morning.

The hospital, located on the West Loop near Posk Oak, had an issue with one of its dryers in the basement of the building.

The dryer filled the building with smoke, forcing employees to temporarily relocate animals outside on the rooftop parking garage.

Views from Air 11 showed the situation was under control by noon and the animals and workers were allowed back in.

