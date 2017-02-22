Pit bull rescued from 'crack house' becomes firehouse dog

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) - When animal rescuers Erica Mahnken and her fiancé, Michael Favor, found Ashley the pit bull inside an abandoned “crack house” in Staten Island, New York, last month, the dog was malnourished and covered in cigarette burns.

For at least two days in the middle of January, the dog was left without water, food or electricity.

“We didn’t ask any questions when the person called us and told us the dog was alone,” Mahnken told CBS News. “It was freezing out. There was nothing in the house. No, we didn’t think about it — we just ran and got her and said we’ll figure out what we were going to do after we got her out of there.”

Ashley the pit bull poses in front of her new home: “Fort Pitt,” a firehouse on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. INSTADRAM/@PROBYASH

Ashley the pit bull rides in a fire truck in New York, New York. INSTAGRAM/@PROBYASH

