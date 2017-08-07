Caught on Camera: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel

CAMERON PARISH, La.- Yes, pink dolphins exist!

And one was caught on camera in a La. ship channel over the weekend.

Bridget Boudreaux says she spotted "Pinky" while taking a boat cruise with her husband in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday afternoon.

"I about fell out the boat," said Boudreaux. "I was like wow that's not a regular dolphin, that's a pink dolphin."

And just when you think it couldn't get any better, she says she actually saw two pink dolphins. Unfortunately, she was only able to get video and picture of one.

Boudreaux says the pink dolphins were spotted about 20 feet from their boat, and they playing with other dolphins.

